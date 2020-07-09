SHELBY - Arnold Frederick Gibbs, age 84, passed away at his home on July 6, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on March 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Burgin Thomas and Madge Corrine Greene Gibbs. He was a member of Polkville Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities.
Arnold served in the United States Army where he served as an assistant chaplain. When he came back from Germany, he started working at Hughes Jewelry. In 1973, he bought Greene's Jewelry store and renamed it Arnold's Jewelry Store. Arnold loved people and enjoyed being with the community and was acknowledged for his devotion to Cleveland County. He was a member of the North Carolina Jewelers Association, where he served as past president. He was also a member of the Independent Jewelers Organization.
In addition to his parents, Arnold is preceded in death by three brothers, Tom Gibbs, Robert Gibbs, and Kenneth Gibbs; and a sister, Madge Gibbs Ramsaur.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 53 years, Freda Lynch Gibbs; a daughter, Tia Dabboussi of Shelby; four grandchildren, Maryam Dabboussi, Abdel Rahman Dabboussi, Fatima Zahra Dabboussi, and Adam Dabboussi; four sisters-in-law, Suzanne Gibbs of Shelby, Tina McNeilly of Kings Mountain, Joyce Gibbs of Shelby, Audrey Ashe and husband Gary of Shelby; brothers-in-law, Woody Lynch of Shelby, Lem Lynch of Shelby, Hyman Lynch of Shelby; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held with Military Honors at Polkville Baptist Church on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00pm. Mr. Gibbs will lie in state from 2:00PM until 5:00PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory for anyone who would like to sign the register book or view. The family will not be present.
Memorials can be made to: Polkville Baptist Church 4214 Polkville Road, Polkville NC 28150 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
