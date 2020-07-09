1/1
Arnold Gibbs
1936 - 2020
SHELBY - Arnold Frederick Gibbs, age 84, passed away at his home on July 6, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on March 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Burgin Thomas and Madge Corrine Greene Gibbs. He was a member of Polkville Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities.

Arnold served in the United States Army where he served as an assistant chaplain. When he came back from Germany, he started working at Hughes Jewelry. In 1973, he bought Greene's Jewelry store and renamed it Arnold's Jewelry Store. Arnold loved people and enjoyed being with the community and was acknowledged for his devotion to Cleveland County. He was a member of the North Carolina Jewelers Association, where he served as past president. He was also a member of the Independent Jewelers Organization.

In addition to his parents, Arnold is preceded in death by three brothers, Tom Gibbs, Robert Gibbs, and Kenneth Gibbs; and a sister, Madge Gibbs Ramsaur.

Arnold is survived by his wife of 53 years, Freda Lynch Gibbs; a daughter, Tia Dabboussi of Shelby; four grandchildren, Maryam Dabboussi, Abdel Rahman Dabboussi, Fatima Zahra Dabboussi, and Adam Dabboussi; four sisters-in-law, Suzanne Gibbs of Shelby, Tina McNeilly of Kings Mountain, Joyce Gibbs of Shelby, Audrey Ashe and husband Gary of Shelby; brothers-in-law, Woody Lynch of Shelby, Lem Lynch of Shelby, Hyman Lynch of Shelby; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held with Military Honors at Polkville Baptist Church on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00pm. Mr. Gibbs will lie in state from 2:00PM until 5:00PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory for anyone who would like to sign the register book or view. The family will not be present.

Memorials can be made to: Polkville Baptist Church 4214 Polkville Road, Polkville NC 28150 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Freda, my thoughts and prayers are with you and Tia and the entire family. You know how much I love you and Arnold! God bless you and I wonder how many diamonds he has already sold in Heaven.
Carolyn Lennon
Friend
July 8, 2020
Arnold will be missed, prayers for you Freda and the family. My kids grew up shopping with us at Arnolds on Holidays, lots of wonderful memories.
Debbie Smiley
Friend
July 8, 2020
Prayers for you Freda and Tia and your family. I really respected Arnold and enjoyed working under him.
Shelia Canipe
Friend
July 8, 2020
Gwen Harden acquaintance
Gwen Harden
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
You will be missed! My deepest sympathy to Freda and family.
Ann White Mitchell
Friend
July 8, 2020
He was always nice to all of us, so sorry for your losd
Betty Jean DOBBINS
Friend
July 8, 2020
Cousin I remember all of our good times growing up. I remember staying over at your mom and dads and all the things we use to do. Especially remember all the good Rook playing days at Pops. Sure will miss talking over the good ole days.
Larry Greene
Family
July 8, 2020
So sad. Arnold will be missed
Martha Byrd
Family
July 8, 2020
Dear Freda, Robert and I are so sorry for your loss- for all of our loss. Arnold was truly a Southern gentleman and his footprint will not be forgotten
Beverly Harry
Friend
July 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Arnold I remember when I introduced you two and how nice he was. YOu really got a nice guy when you him. You are in my prayers and your family also.
Sylvia HUtchins
Friend
July 7, 2020
We are Sorry to hear of Arnolds passing
Our Prayers are for the Family
Mike & Abby Hamrick
Friend
July 7, 2020
Always a pleasure to talk with Arnold during many visits over the years to the jewelry store. The world needs more like him. Prayers for the family.
Vaughn Mease Jr
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Frieda you and your family are in my prayers. I have such fun memories of you and Arnold. Any time I had a question, you always helped me out! Thank you so much for always supporting our efforts in theatre. I will miss Arnold.
Rebecca Reger
Friend
July 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
DEBORAH HORNE
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Arnold was always so nice during all visits at Jewelry store. Thoughts and prayers to Freida and family.
Peggy Hunt Dayberry
Acquaintance
