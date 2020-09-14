Arthur Graham Phifer, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Charleston, SC. He was born July 28, 1968, in Shelby, NC, graduated from Burns Senior High School, attended N.C. State and worked as a building contractor.
Graham was a highly intelligent, creative and sensitive person who was known for his kindness. He loved his family, the farm, walking in the woods and exploring the creek. He loved getting together with friends, cooking and eating. He loved his music and playing guitar and drums.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, John Rudolf and Florence Graham Pfeiffer, Dr. Buford and Mary Sue Pruette Jarrett, and niece, Susannah Holland Sheridan.
Graham is survived by parents Graham, Senior, and Patricia Jarrett Phifer; sisters Kirby Pfeiffer Sheridan (David) and Meredith Phifer Ozimek (Chris); nieces Carlisle Sheridan Moser (Terrance), Meredith Sheridan and Lillian Ozimek; nephews Jarrett Ozimek, McCann Sheridan (Salem), Phifer Ozimek and Ellis Sheridan. He is also survived by maternal aunt, Irene Jarrett, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cecil M. Burton is serving the family. Online condolences: www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com