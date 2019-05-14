|
|
SHELBY - Arthur George Poston Sr., 73, of 701 Hause St., passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte.
He was born on January 16, 1946, in Cleveland County, NC to the late Paul Poston Sr. and Sarah Johnson Poston.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church, Shelby.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 14, 2019