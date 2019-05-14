Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Poston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Poston


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Poston Obituary
SHELBY - Arthur George Poston Sr., 73, of 701 Hause St., passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte.

He was born on January 16, 1946, in Cleveland County, NC to the late Paul Poston Sr. and Sarah Johnson Poston.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church, Shelby.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now