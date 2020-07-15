1/1
Ashley Lee (Anderson) Curry
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Ashley Lee Anderson Curry, age 38, passed away on July 11, 2020 at her home in Kings Mountain. Born in Cleveland County on July 2, 1982 she was the daughter of Ronnie Dean Anderson and Betty Roberson Anderson. She was a graduate of Kings Mountain High School and earned her Associates Degree through Cleveland Community College Nursing Consortium. She worked as nurse in the Intensive Care Unit of Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Nursing was her passion though she also loved to garden and enjoyed reading.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie D. Anderson and her father-in-law, Charles Curry.
Ashley is survived by her husband of 16 years, Tim Curry; one son, Noah Curry; her mother, Betty Anderson; two sisters, Theresa Anderson Owensby and Nikki Moore; mother-in-law, Teresa Curry; sister-in-law, Leslie Curry; a niece, Trisha Owensby; a nephew, Alex Owensby; and her special cousin, Kim Anderson.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home.
It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the family for the establishment of a college fund for her son, Noah: 106 Cherryville Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Curry.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
July 14, 2020
My heart aches for your family and friends, and for your work family. Your absence leaves a giant hole in all our lives.
You were an amazing nurse and a genuinely kind person. Im thankful for the years Ive known you. You will be missed.
I will keep Noah and the rest of your family in my prayers. Go rest now ❤
Gina Black
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Angel Jones
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I am so sorry, I can't believe it, I want each one of you to know I am thinking about y'all. We had some great times growing up I will never forget our memories. I Love y'all
Amy Blair
Friend
July 14, 2020
Ashley was such a wonderful spirit to be around. She was very sweet, soft spoken, kind, and a genuine caring nurse! A pleasure to work with. I am sorry for you loss. I pray for your family at this time for strength, peace, and understanding. God bless you all. Rest in heaven Ashely, earth will surely miss you.
Rebecca Shavers
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I so enjoyed talking with Ashley about her son Noah and about Gardening. Ashley was soft spoken with a wonderful smile. She will be missed.
Windy Dukes
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I would like to express my condolences to ashley's family. We worked together at Shelby and at caromont, she was a wonderful nurse, and a sweet person.I'll miss her contagious smile and her crazy sense of humor. She was always willing to helping her coworkers, she will certainly be missed. Gone to soon but not forgoten.
Nina Snelgrove
Friend
July 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Ashley was always such a joy to work with and be around. She was always able to make you laugh. She will be missed
Kim Wilson
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I am so sorry for the family's loss. May God be with the family through this hard time.
Susan Pittman
Friend
July 14, 2020
Ashley was an amazing person and an exceptional nurse. Loved working with her . So sorry for her family
Lisa Clark
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Ashley you sure are missed. Work will never be same. Your smiling face. You are a beautiful sweet soul. Gone to soon, but Heaven has one heck of a Angel Nurse. RipAshley
Your friend
Melissa webb
Melissa Webb
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Ashley I am in shock. I enjoyed working with you. You were an awesome person and nurse. Always had a smile. I willl miss you.
Nancy Weidenhamer
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Ashley my heart aches at the loss of such a dear friend and coworker. You were an angel here on this earth. Praying for Ashley's family and especially Noah. Ashley was so proud of Noah and loved being his mother!
Dawn Jones
Coworker
