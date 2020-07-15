KINGS MOUNTAIN- Ashley Lee Anderson Curry, age 38, passed away on July 11, 2020 at her home in Kings Mountain. Born in Cleveland County on July 2, 1982 she was the daughter of Ronnie Dean Anderson and Betty Roberson Anderson. She was a graduate of Kings Mountain High School and earned her Associates Degree through Cleveland Community College Nursing Consortium. She worked as nurse in the Intensive Care Unit of Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Nursing was her passion though she also loved to garden and enjoyed reading.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie D. Anderson and her father-in-law, Charles Curry.
Ashley is survived by her husband of 16 years, Tim Curry; one son, Noah Curry; her mother, Betty Anderson; two sisters, Theresa Anderson Owensby and Nikki Moore; mother-in-law, Teresa Curry; sister-in-law, Leslie Curry; a niece, Trisha Owensby; a nephew, Alex Owensby; and her special cousin, Kim Anderson.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home.
It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the family for the establishment of a college fund for her son, Noah: 106 Cherryville Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Curry.
