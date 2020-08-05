Audrey Emerson

GASTONIA - Audrey Ann Lovelace Emerson, 60, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She is predeceased by her parents the late William Asa and Elizabeth Geraldine Lovelace.



Visitation will be Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 9 AM to 5 PM at the funeral home. The family will not be present. Graveside services will be held Thursday August 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby NC 28150.



Arrangements are entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation of Boiling Springs.



