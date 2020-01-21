|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Audrey Bridges Toney, age 69, moved to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, January 20th, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on June 19, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Talmage McBride and Laulie McMurry Bridges. She loved spending time with her family and going to the beach.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Toney Clary.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 49 years, Wayne Toney. A daughter, Amy Allen and husband Mike of Shelby; as well as her precious granddaughter, Michaela. She is also survived by three sisters, Lois Williams of Kings Mountain; Nicey Barber of Kings Mountain; Norma Curry of Grover; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a very special caregiver, Caitlin Melton.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Corley, Rev. Scott Hardin, and Rev. Terry Floyd, all officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night, January 21, 2020, at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory from 6:30pm - 8:30pm.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Cleveland County.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 21, 2020