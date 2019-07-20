Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Reposing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Flint Hill Baptist Church
2207 Flint Hill Church Rd.
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Flint Hill Baptist Church
2207 Flint Hill Church Rd.
Shelby, NC
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Austell Bettis, III Obituary
Austell Bettis, III, 72, of Burke Road in Shelby, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Carolina Care in Cherryville.
Born July 21, 1946 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Austell Bettis, Jr. and Frances Blanton Bettis. He was retired from the NCDOT as a mechanic and was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of forty five years, Brenda Ledbetter Bettis; son, Brian Austell Bettis of Boone; brother, Stanley Bettis of Shelby; sister, Lynn Daves of Lawndale; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.
The funeral service will be 2:00PM Sunday at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Revs. Dale Byrd and Shane Kirby officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes prior to the service.
The visitation will follow the service in the family life center.
The graveside service will be 11:00AM Monday at Cleveland Memorial Park with Rev. Keith Dixon officiating.
Memorials may be made to Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Rd., Shelby, NC 28152.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on July 20, 2019
