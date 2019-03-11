|
|
Austin Dean Bell, 51, of Casar Belwood Rd., Lawndale, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at home.
Born July 24, 1967 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late James Austin Bell and Mary Lee Wright Morrison. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and was employed by Walmart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marty Lynn Kirkpatrick Bell.
Survivors include brother, William Travis Bell and wife Jessica of Gastonia; sisters, Tammy Renee Barrett and husband Evan of Kings Mountain and Chrystal Bell Reynolds and husband Larry of Kings Mountain; numerous nieces and nephews.
All services are private.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 11, 2019