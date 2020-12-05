"Max"
Avery Max Gardner, "Max" (59) passed away on Wednesday evening, 16th September, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his Wife, Tami Gardner; mother, Betty McNeilly Ledford; two daughters, Avery Gardner and Remy Gardner; one son, Madison Gardner and wife, Hannah; and two sisters, Patricia Gardner and husband, Kevin Powell, and Ava Phillips and husband, Bill.
Max graduated from McDowell High School in Marion NC and from NCSU in Raleigh and was a lifelong resident of Smithfield, NC where he raised his family and made his career in the forest products industry.
Max was a 'character', never met a stranger, and succeeded in making everyone feel special. He was a much-loved soccer coach, avid sportsman, woodworker, Smithfield Town Planning Board member and chair, he served and supported many wildlife conservation organizations. Max was never happier than when he could be outdoors, hunting, or just soaking in the beauty of a day in nature.
Max was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was an asset to every company he ever worked for and could accomplish anything he set his hand to. He is unforgettable and his memory will live on, always in our hearts.
Donations may be made to the Bernie Mac Foundation in support of Sarcoidosis research at berniemacfoundation.org.