1/1
Avery Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Max"

Avery Max Gardner, "Max" (59) passed away on Wednesday evening, 16th September, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his Wife, Tami Gardner; mother, Betty McNeilly Ledford; two daughters, Avery Gardner and Remy Gardner; one son, Madison Gardner and wife, Hannah; and two sisters, Patricia Gardner and husband, Kevin Powell, and Ava Phillips and husband, Bill.

Max graduated from McDowell High School in Marion NC and from NCSU in Raleigh and was a lifelong resident of Smithfield, NC where he raised his family and made his career in the forest products industry.

Max was a 'character', never met a stranger, and succeeded in making everyone feel special. He was a much-loved soccer coach, avid sportsman, woodworker, Smithfield Town Planning Board member and chair, he served and supported many wildlife conservation organizations. Max was never happier than when he could be outdoors, hunting, or just soaking in the beauty of a day in nature.
Max was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was an asset to every company he ever worked for and could accomplish anything he set his hand to. He is unforgettable and his memory will live on, always in our hearts.

Donations may be made to the Bernie Mac Foundation in support of Sarcoidosis research at berniemacfoundation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved