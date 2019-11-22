Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Light Oak Baptist Church.
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Light Oak Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Avery Marquavis Ponder Obituary
Avery Marquavis Ponder, 22, of 389 Preyer Street, Shelby, NC passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. A native of Charlotte, NC, he was the son of Avery M. Ponder and Detra L. Tate. He was a 2016 graduate of Crest High School and was employed with RSI.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters; seventeen siblings; paternal grandfather, Bishop Robert L. Ponder; paternal grandmother, Evangelist Lila M. Wilson; paternal great-grandfather, Rev. J.D. Ponder; paternal great-grandmother, Beaudell M. Ponder; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Light Oak Baptist Church of Shelby, NC. Burial will follow in Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelby, NC. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Saturday until time of service at Light Oak Baptist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 22, 2019
