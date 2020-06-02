ELLENBORO- Hazel Aylene Bridges Davis, age 96, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Cleveland Pines in Shelby. Born in Polk County on September 7, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Laxton D. Bridges and Nettie Wilburn Davis. She was the oldest member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Aylene loved painting and sharing her works with others, and would often paint the landscapes of Carolina Beaches and Mountains from photos the family would take during their visits. One of her favorite activities was shopping. Above all she cherished her family and loved them all deeply.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Davis, two sisters Evelyn Bridges and Mary Francis Bridges, as well as one son, Milton Davis and one grandson, William Davis.
Aylene is survived by three grandchildren, Shanna Carpenter and husband Danny, Janie Miller and husband John, and David Davis all of Ellenboro, granddaughter-in-law, Barbie Davis of Mooresboro, as well as nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Rev. Cody Allen officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Davis will lie in state at the church from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to: Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1517 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Ellenboro Road 28040.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Davis.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 2, 2020.