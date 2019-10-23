Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Grove Baptist Church
Azzie Baker Obituary
SHELBY - Azzie Lee Baker, 89 of Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center in Shelby.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Palmer Grove Baptist Church at 11:00 AM.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the church and other times at the home of her great-niece, Carolyn Brown, 1903 South Oakhurst Drive Shelby.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 23, 2019
