Barbara Ann McCraw Powell, age 77 of Shelby, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Powell of the home, four children, Scott Stroupe (Ann) of Kings Mountain, NC, Shanon Ricketts (Fred) of Old Fort, NC, Donna Robinson of Mocksville, NC, and Rick Stroupe (Julie) of Shelby, NC, 12 grandchildren, Chris Kale (Melanie), Elizabeth Martin, Megan White (Colton), Chad Martin (Kesha), Phil Robinson, Nicole Robinson, Justin Stroupe, Joshua Stroupe, Ashley Stroupe, Jennifer Stroupe, Jessica Slusarczyk (Brad), and Aaron Saine (Caroline), 20 great grandchildren, a sister, Suzy Beard of Grover, NC, a brother, James McCraw, Jr. (Ann) of Shelby, NC, and numerous nieces and newphews.
Born December 24, 1942 in Cleveland County, NC, Barbara was the daughter of the late James McCraw, Sr., and Juanita Proctor McCraw, and was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Pruitt, and a brother-in-law, Howard Beard.
Barbara worked and retired after many years from Amp Inc. She enjoyed spending time at her beach house in Garden City, SC. Barbara loved her canine companion, Bubba. During her retirement, Barbara enjoyed shopping, listening to beach music, shagging, and crocheting.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Chris Kale.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
