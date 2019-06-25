|
|
LAWNDALE - Barbara Ann Thomas Barnes, 65, passed away, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her residence.
Born January 18, 1954 in Bristol, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late Charles Arthur Thomas and Lena Mae Price Thomas. She was a member of Ledford Grove Baptist Church. Barbara was a devoted caregiver to all her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne J. Barnes, Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Barnes and wife, Amber of Bethlehem and Jeff Barnes and wife, Catherine of Newton; six grandchildren, Hayden, Tucker and Thomas Barnes and Raegan, Cloey and Reece Barnes; five brothers, Rob Thomas and wife, Delores, Jerry Thomas and wife, Maria, Sam Thomas and friend, Annette Lail and Gary Thomas and wife, Teresa all of Vale and Rick Thomas and wife, Bobbie of Crouse ; three sisters, Shirley Revels, Lynn Thomas, and Lisa Buff and husband, Chris all of Vale and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Price officiating.
Burial will follow in Ledford Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton NC 28658.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on June 25, 2019