Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
1939 - 2020
Barbara Bell Obituary
Barbara Ann McSwain Bell, 80 of N. Morgan Street, passed away, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Peak Resources.

Born November 29, 1939 in Cleveland County, she was a son of the late Alvin Carl McSwain and Girtha Serepty Sellers McSwain.
She was retired from Fiber Industries and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Nelson Bell; a brother, Max McSwain and a sister, Frances Cook.

Survivors include her daughter, Anita Baker and husband, Jeff of Shelby; two grandchildren, Amanda Baker of Shelby and Caleb Baker of Shelby; a niece, Carla Cook Kirby; a nephew, Eddie Cook and two stepchildren, Garry Bell and Karen Hartsoe both of Catawba County.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Welch officiating.

Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3932 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 8, 2020
