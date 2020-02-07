Home

Barbara Bowen Obituary
Barbara Daves Bowen, 59, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born November 26, 1960 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of Jimmie Daves and the late Gail Ivester Hulett. She was the manager of D&N and attended Kistlers United Methodist Church.
In addition to her father, she is survived by one son, Adison Bowen and wife Jessica of Sherrills Ford; one granddaughter, Oaklee Bowen and three sisters, Nancy Crawford and husband Dean of Belwood, Cindy Riddle and husband Guy of Asheville and Lori Daves of New York.
The visitation will be 1:00PM until 2:00PM Saturday at Stamey Tysinger Funeral Home.
The memorial service will be 2:00PM Saturday at Stamey Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Sherrill officiating.
Burial will be private.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger uneral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 7, 2020
