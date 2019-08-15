|
SHELBY - Barbara Hendrick Bridges, 61, of Shelby went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on December 14, 1957 in the Beams Mill area of Cleveland County to the late John Henry Hendrick and Clara Osteen Spurling Hendrick.
She was a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, working for C. Douglas Stroud as a Dental Hygienist in Shelby before joining the family business as the Office Manager of Hidden Acre Farms. A loving and devoted wife and mother, she was rarely seen without a smile and a positive attitude throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Donald Huffstetler. She is survived by her husband, Christopher Micheal, of 41 years, two sons, Brandon Mills Bridges of Shelby and John Cameron Bridges of Concord; two sisters, Lynda Huffstetler and Carole Ann Peeler; father-in-law Dixon Bridges (Polly); sister-in-law Sherry Spencer (Joel), brother-in-law Dixon Jr, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service at 3 pm on Sunday, August 18th at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for a Celebration of Life. At other times, the family will be at the family home at 1815 Metcalf Rd.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove or Zion Baptist Church.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 15, 2019