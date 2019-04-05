|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Barbara Ann Brown, 60, of 108 Tepee Drive, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born in Clairton, PA on November 22, 1958 to Lucy Bullock Brown and the late Jessie Solomon Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Grover, NC.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM and Thursday, April 4th and Friday, April 5th at the home.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 5, 2019