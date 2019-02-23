|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Barbara Barthalis Csobady, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from Brookdale Assisted Living-Shelby. Born in Cleveland, OH on July 29, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Louis William Barthalis and Susanna Yuhasz Barthalis. Barb was retired from the Cleveland County Department of Social Services. She was a marvelous cook and baker, and prepared authentic Hungarian specialties, a favorite of her husband and children. Barb was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to spend her time in the garden and was a former member of the Cleveland County Rose Society. She was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer until she was unable to continue doing so. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and caring woman who was always looking out for others, often before herself.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John J. Csobady and one brother, Louis William Barthalis,Jr. She was also preceded in death by two nephews Matthew Barthalis and Ricky Tozser.
Barbara is survived by a son, Tim Csobady of Shalotte; a daughter, Karen Sweezy and husband David of Kings Mountain; five grandchildren, Joshua Sweezy and wife Danielle, Jordan Sweezy, Melissa Sweezy, Taylor Cansler and husband Dillon, Ana-Len Csobady; and great granddaughter, Caroline Cansler; a niece Christi Barthalis; Beth Anne and Kristin, and special cousins and longtime friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Brookdale Shelby and Hospice Wendover for loving mom like their own.
Celebration of life will be held from 4pm until 5:30 pm on Saturday, February, 23, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to: , Western North Carolina Chapter at 4600 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209, or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Csobady.
