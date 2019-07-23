|
SHELBY - Barbara Ann Bracke Gebel, age 87, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Chicago IIllinois on June 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George Maurice and Majorie Zeally Bracke. Barbara was a graduate of Baldwin Wallace College in Cleveland and then went to the University of Pittsburgh where she obtained her nursing degree. She worked in the Surgery and Research Department at Duke University as well as other departments in the hospital. Barbara was a member of Shelby Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the floral committee. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of various bridge clubs. Barbara enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and adored her dogs.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dr. Emile Gebel Sr.; a daughter, Gretchen Gebel of Shelby; a son, Emile Louis Gebel Jr. "Lou" and wife Dr. Tiffany Gebel of Sulphur Springs TX. four grandchildren, Olivia Katherine Gebel-Cook, Alex Cooper, Piper Cooper, and Emile Louis Gebel III.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Shelby Presbyterian Church with Dr. Luke Harkey officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the home of Gretchen Gebel, 106 Chagrin Farm Road, Shelby NC 28150, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: www.JDRF.org (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 East Graham Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on July 23, 2019