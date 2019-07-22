|
SHELBY- Barbara Worrell Gibson, age 86, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from White Oak Manor-Shelby. Born in Moore County on October 12, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Willie Worrell and Edith Campbell Worrell. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Eugene "Gene" Gibson, one brother, William "Bill" Worrell Jr. and one daughter-in-law Debbie Lemons Gibson.
Barbara is survived by two sons David Gibson and wife Terrie of Shelby, Steve Gibson of Mauldin, SC and one daugther Joan Gibson of Shelby, two sisters; Sylvia Suggs and husband Delane of Irmo, SC and Sue Morton and husband Vernon of Butner, NC as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held 2 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cleveland Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Robert Canoy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 pm until 2 pm in the mausoleum of Cleveland Memorial Park.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Gibson.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 22, 2019