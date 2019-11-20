Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastside Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Graham) Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara (Graham) Lane Obituary
SHELBY- Barbara Graham Lane, 87, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at White Oak Manor of Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Brown and Modena Brigman Graham. Barbara retired from Celanese, was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, and attended Westwood Heights Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chip Lane, and brother, Jimmy Graham. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Bobby Lane; sons, Larry Lane and Rocky Lane and wife Sheila, both of Shelby; sister, Paula Knisley and husband Clyde of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Rock Lane and wife Mandy, Patrick Lane and Preston Lane; great granddaughter, Gimma Lane; daughter in-law, Laurel Lane of Shelby; and special friends, Ron Cantrell and wife Kay of Forest City, and Danny Bridges and wife Robin of Shelby. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home in Shelby. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Eastside Baptist Church, with the Revs. Dale Byrd & David Costner officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church or Westwood Heights Baptist Church.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -