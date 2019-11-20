|
SHELBY- Barbara Graham Lane, 87, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at White Oak Manor of Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Brown and Modena Brigman Graham. Barbara retired from Celanese, was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, and attended Westwood Heights Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chip Lane, and brother, Jimmy Graham. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Bobby Lane; sons, Larry Lane and Rocky Lane and wife Sheila, both of Shelby; sister, Paula Knisley and husband Clyde of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Rock Lane and wife Mandy, Patrick Lane and Preston Lane; great granddaughter, Gimma Lane; daughter in-law, Laurel Lane of Shelby; and special friends, Ron Cantrell and wife Kay of Forest City, and Danny Bridges and wife Robin of Shelby. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home in Shelby. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Eastside Baptist Church, with the Revs. Dale Byrd & David Costner officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church or Westwood Heights Baptist Church.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 20, 2019