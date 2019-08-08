|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Barbara Branch London, age 84, was reunited with her late, beloved husband Lawton Woody London after 30 years of heavenly separation on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at White Oak Manor-Kings Mountain. Born in Iredell county on February 12, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George Branch and Mary Ann Branch. She was a long time member of Kings Mountain Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was on the hospitality committee. She was an avid reader who enjoyed the beach and was especially fond of her canine companions Ryder and Rudy.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, several brothers and sisters as well as two nieces.
Barbara is survived by her son Shan London and wife Angela of Kings Mountain, two grandsons Brandon London and J.T. Fitch as well as one sister and best friend Nellie Everhardt of Mooresville and several very dear nieces and nephews.
The family has requested a graveside service to be held privately in City of Cherryville Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. London.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2019