Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Barbara London
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
City of Cherryville Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara London


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara London Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Barbara Branch London, age 84, was reunited with her late, beloved husband Lawton Woody London after 30 years of heavenly separation on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at White Oak Manor-Kings Mountain. Born in Iredell county on February 12, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George Branch and Mary Ann Branch. She was a long time member of Kings Mountain Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was on the hospitality committee. She was an avid reader who enjoyed the beach and was especially fond of her canine companions Ryder and Rudy.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, several brothers and sisters as well as two nieces.

Barbara is survived by her son Shan London and wife Angela of Kings Mountain, two grandsons Brandon London and J.T. Fitch as well as one sister and best friend Nellie Everhardt of Mooresville and several very dear nieces and nephews.

The family has requested a graveside service to be held privately in City of Cherryville Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. London.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now