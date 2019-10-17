Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Mull's Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Parker


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Parker Obituary
SHELBY - Barbara Jean Owens Parker, 84, of Shelby, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.

Born on February 27, 1935 in Cherokee County, SC to the late Marion Owens and Eunice Harbin Owens. Mrs. Parker was retired from Kings Mountain Hospital and was a member of Mull's Memorial Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Parker; a son, Chuck Parker; a grandson, Timothy Brice Parker; a brother and a sister.

Survivors include two sons, Rick Parker and wife, Anita of Denver and Mark Parker and wife, Susan of Boiling Springs; two daughters, Pam Zinck and husband, Wally of Greenville, SC and Melissa Jones and husband, Charlie of Shelby; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be 2:30 PM, Friday, at Mull's Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Lloyd Brown, Jr. officiating.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now