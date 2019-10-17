|
SHELBY - Barbara Jean Owens Parker, 84, of Shelby, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
Born on February 27, 1935 in Cherokee County, SC to the late Marion Owens and Eunice Harbin Owens. Mrs. Parker was retired from Kings Mountain Hospital and was a member of Mull's Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Parker; a son, Chuck Parker; a grandson, Timothy Brice Parker; a brother and a sister.
Survivors include two sons, Rick Parker and wife, Anita of Denver and Mark Parker and wife, Susan of Boiling Springs; two daughters, Pam Zinck and husband, Wally of Greenville, SC and Melissa Jones and husband, Charlie of Shelby; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be 2:30 PM, Friday, at Mull's Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Lloyd Brown, Jr. officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 17, 2019