Barbara Reynolds
Barbara Hawkins Reynolds, age 78, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Cleveland County on September 11, 1942 she was the daughter of Willie Belle Deaton Hawkins and the late James William Hawkins. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

Barbara was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She worked as a bookkeeper in Shelby for many years at Royster Oil Company, Cleveland Poultry Farms and Sterchi Furniture.

A loving wife and mother, in addition to her father she is also preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Lawrence Alan Reynolds, her brother Richard Dale Hawkins and her brother in laws Lyle Wayne Reynolds and Reece McDonald Burris.
Barbara is survived by her son and daughter, Scott Alan Reynolds and wife Lori Ann Ledford Reynolds, Julie Suzanne Reynolds McMurry and husband Sidney Todd McMurry, the joys of her life granddaughters, Chelsey Marie McMurry Skinner and husband Joshua Scott Skinner, Brittany Suzanne McMurry and fiancé Cole MacKenzie Buchanan and great grandson Oliver Reid Skinner and great granddaughter Ruby Cate Skinner. Her brother James Roger Hawkins and wife Sylvia Hawkins, sisters Diane Hawkins Sarratt and husband Dan, Carol Hawkins and husband Lynn Dean, brother in law Dale Reynolds and wife Jane, sisters in law Cordelia Jane Reynolds, Dorothy Henderson Reynolds, Phylis Reynolds Cooper and husband Gary and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a viewing will be held at Zion Baptist Church on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am. A graveside service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 where she was a longtime volunteer.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
One of the kindest, most helpful, thoughtful person I’ve been privileged to know. Prayers to her sweet family. Love to all of you.
Brenda Wellmon
Friend
