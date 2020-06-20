LINCOLNTON - Barbara DeVenny Yarboro, age 84 of Pinedale Road passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice. She was born August 19, 1935 in Lincoln County to the late Harlan A. DeVenny and Ada P. DeVenny.
Barbara resided in Cleveland County and graduated from Waco High School in 1953 with the honor of Salutatorian of her graduating class. She attended Howard's Business School in Shelby, NC and worked at Mauney Cotton Company in Cherryville, NC, and J.B. Hamrick Accounting in Shelby, NC. She was a member of Waco Baptist Church and taught Sunday School in the Primary Department for many years. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, especially to different lighthouses, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Allen Yarboro of the home; a daughter, Frances A. Yarboro (Johnny Harrison) of Ellenboro, and two sons, Allen James Yarboro, Jr and wife Julia of Franklin, NC, and Douglas D. Yarboro of Mount Airy, NC; a sister-in-law, Cerelda Brady of Shelby, NC; two grandsons, Clinton J. Yarboro of Walkertown, NC, Mason Abernathy of Shelby, NC, and a granddaughter, Layla Yarboro of Canton, NC; a great-grandson, Jaxson Yarboro of Walkertown, NC.
Mrs. Yarboro will lie-in-state Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 2:45 PM at Waco Baptist Church. COVID19 Regulations will be observed during services.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday at Waco Baptist Church Rev. Harold Fite and Rev. Tim Elmore officiating.
Burial will follow at Capernaum Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waco Baptist Church, PO Box 297, Waco, NC 28169 or Hospice Cleveland County, 953 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 20, 2020.