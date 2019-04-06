|
|
LAWNDALE - Barney Craig Beam, 75, of Casar Lawndale Road, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home.
Born in Cleveland County on March 3, 1944 he was a son of the late Charles Hassell Beam and Selma Frances Grigg Beam. He was retired form Carolina Freight Carriers and was a member of Fallston Baptist Church and the Fallston American Legion Post 527. Also he served on the Fallston Town Council and Fallston Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors where he was former chairman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Patricia "Pat" Ann Denton Beam; brother Reagan Beam and wife, Libby; mother-in-law, Doris Hamrick; two brothers-in-law, Douglas Hamrick and wife, Karen, and Benny Hamrick and Grace Costner; sister-in-law, Paula Jones and husband, Marty; eight nieces and nephews, Matthew Beam and wife Andrea, Andrea Lee, Jessica Towery and husband John, Curtis Hamrick and wife Jessica, Zak Jones and wife Ashley, Katelyn Jones, Kandyce Wood and husband Jimmy, and Ethan Jones; five great nieces and nephews, Lawson Beam, Ivey Towery, Jude Towery, Weston Hamrick and Corbin Hamrick and faithful companion Bella.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Fallston Baptist Church with the Rev. David Blanton officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Fallston Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 116, Fallston, NC 28042.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 6, 2019