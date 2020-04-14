|
|
SHELBY - Barry Randall Dellinger, 70, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Crayton and Vera Short Dellinger. Barry was the first paid EMT in Cleveland County, and he worked at Lithium Corp.
He was of the Baptist faith, and had a love of hunting, fishing and NASCAR. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, DiAnne Henson Dellinger, of the home; daughters, Dana Trammell and husband David of Grover and Leanne Deviney and husband Randy of Kings Mountain; sister, Cathy Marshall and husband Bo of Boiling Springs; brother, Rick Dellinger and fiancée Gwen Spikes of Grover; and grandchildren, Zachary Trammell, Katie Brigman and husband Adam and Maggie Deviney.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Mountain Rest Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Whitesides officiating. The family will be at the home, 100-2 Kenwall Village Dr., Shelby.
Memorials may be made to Cleveland Pines Activity Fund or Calvary Baptist Church Empty Tommy or Radio Ministry Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2020