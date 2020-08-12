1/1
Barry Panther
1965 - 2020
SHELBY - Barry Franklin Panther, age 54, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on October 21,1965 he was the son of the late Bobby Franklin Panther and wife Jean Perkins Panther. He was fond of small engine repair and became quite good at making things run again. He enjoyed spending his time at area flea markets, and never met a stranger. Barry will be remembered for having a big heart and he enjoyed joking around with his family and friends.

In addition to her parents he was preceded in death by his loving grandparents and two grandchildren Braxton Panther and Greyson Smith.

Barry is survived by one son Justin Panther and wife Tasha of Kings Mountain, one daughter, Jessica Panther of Grover, one brother Wayne Panther of Grover as well as three grandchildren; Emma Ann Smith, Emerald Smith and Aubrey Panther.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, August 14, 2020, at New Buffalo Baptist Church in Grover with Rev. Barry Philbeck and Rev. Adam Green officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 pm until 3 pm at the church.

Memorials may be made to: New Buffalo Baptist Church, 1010 Lavender Road, Grover NC 28073.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Panther.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
New Buffalo Baptist Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
New Buffalo Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Justin and Jessica,
I am so sorry to hear about your dads passing. My Prayers are with you and your family at this time.

-Stacey (McGinnis) Price
