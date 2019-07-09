|
SHELBY - Barry Thomas "Byrd" Sain, 56, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 1, 1962 to Barbara Cook Sain and the late Jimmie Dale Sain in Catawba County.
Barry was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Kings Mountain. He enjoyed playing the bass guitar and spending time with his sons, grandsons, and family.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Koontz Sain of the home; sons, Thomas Sain and wife Elizabeth of South Hill, VA, Nathan Sain and fiancé Kimery of Conetoe, NC, Chris Sain and wife Laura Jo of Salem, VA, Brandon Sain of Shelby; grandchildren, Landen, Tre, Trenton, Logan, and CJ; mother, Barbara Cook Sain of Hickory; sisters, Gwen Burleson and husband Robert of Lenoir, Jan Shook of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1: 00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hickory
Funeral Home. Preacher Gary Teague and Rector Henson will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Shelby Star on July 9, 2019