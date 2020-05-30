SHELBY - Baxter Whisnant, age 92, of Shelby, passed away on Wednesday may 27, 2020.
Funeral will be held on Sunday May 31,2020 at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel at 2:30 P.M. in the Otis Mobley Memorial Chapel.
Visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Burial Sunset Cemetery.
Funeral will be held on Sunday May 31,2020 at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel at 2:30 P.M. in the Otis Mobley Memorial Chapel.
Visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Burial Sunset Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on May 30, 2020.