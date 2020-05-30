Or Copy this URL to Share

SHELBY - Baxter Whisnant, age 92, of Shelby, passed away on Wednesday may 27, 2020.



Funeral will be held on Sunday May 31,2020 at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel at 2:30 P.M. in the Otis Mobley Memorial Chapel.



Visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Burial Sunset Cemetery.



