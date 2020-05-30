Baxter Whisnant
SHELBY - Baxter Whisnant, age 92, of Shelby, passed away on Wednesday may 27, 2020.

Funeral will be held on Sunday May 31,2020 at Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel at 2:30 P.M. in the Otis Mobley Memorial Chapel.

Visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Burial Sunset Cemetery.

Published in Shelby Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel Inc. - Shelby
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel Inc. - Shelby
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel Inc. - Shelby
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-0624
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
He was a awesome man reminded me of my grandfather Eckles Miller , he will be missed by many,prayers for the family
Kimberly Miller Walker
Friend
