KINGS MOUNTAIN - Macie "Bea" Warlick, 83, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Macie Scism Bridges.
Bea was a member of Patterson Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Warlick; sister, Patsy Carver; and brothers, Paul and Allan Bridges. She is survived by her son, Chuck Warlick and wife Faye of Lincolnton; daughters, Debbie Berry and husband Charlie, Linda Warlick and Brenda Ferreira and husband Tom, all of Kings Mountain; brother, J.P. Bridges and wife Mary of Bessemer City; grandchildren, Amanda Williams, Suzanne Poston, Josh Ferreira, and Jennifer Ferriera; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Luke, Emily, Harper and Stella. A graveside service will be held 11a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Patterson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Tim Hendrick officiating.
The family will visit with attendees following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Brotherhood Ministries of Patterson Grove Baptist Church, 301 Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation in Kings Mountain.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 20, 2020.