SHELBY- Beatrice Williams Allen, age 99, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Cleveland Pines. Born in Cleveland County on April 2, 1920, she was the daughter of the late William Martin and Effie Queen Williams. Beatrice was an active member of David Baptist Church where she was a former leader in the senior group. When she was able, Beatrice enjoyed cooking, quilting and making crafts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Houston Allen; a daughter, Joyce Allen Spangler; a brother, John Williams; and two sisters, Selma Hawkins and Mildred Harmon.
Beatrice is survived by three granddaughters, Sherry Spangler of Shelby, Dana Brackett and husband Noah of Belmont, and Leigh Ann Yeager and husband Jesse of Chapel Hill; five great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Tyson, Rachel, Brady; a sister, Delores Patterson of Shelby; and loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at David Baptist Church with Rev. Jody Griffin and Rev. Brian Taule officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am in the sanctuary.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 27, 2019