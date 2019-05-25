|
Rebekah Denise Hoffman Stillwell, 53 of Jim Cline Road, Fallston passed away, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her residence.
Born October 26, 1965 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Joe Larry Hoffman and Betty Ruth Roper Hoffman. She retired from Case Farms in the accounting department and was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Glenn Leroy Stillwell; a daughter, Annie Stillwell of Fallston; a brother, Loy Hoffman and wife, Lynette of Fallston and a sister, Teresa Ridings and husband, Gene of
Polkville.
A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday at Ascension Lutheran Church with Rev. Christina Auch officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Burial will be in the Ascension Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, PO Box 266, Shelby, NC 28151.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 25, 2019