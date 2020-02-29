Home

Benjamin Kenneth Lee "Benny" Price


1957 - 2020
Benjamin Kenneth Lee "Benny" Price Obituary
Benjamin "Benny" Kenneth Lee Price, 62, of Dick Spangler Road, Shelby, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Atrium Health -Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland County County, on May 23, 1957, he was the son of the late Darro Paul Price and Nancy Dover Price. He was retired from Conway as a truck driver and was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandra Gantt Price; a son, Matthew Mode and wife, Mary Beth of Gastonia; two daughters, Nicole Jones and husband, Tim of Casar and Leah Ledbetter and husband, Trey of Shelby; two brothers, Timmy Price and wife, Kay of Casar and Tommy Price and wife, Paula of Lawndale; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will he held on Sunday at 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Howard Stroup officiating.
The burial will be private.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 29, 2020
