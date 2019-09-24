|
SHELBY - James "Bennie" Benjamin Allen, Sr., 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 22, 2019.
Born on October 29, 1925 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late David Rufus Allen and Kathleen Dedmon Allen. He served courageously in the Army during WWII and was wounded in active combat. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Bennie was a man of many talents with a special gift for rebuilding cars. He also excelled in building race cars with his cars, 81, 98 and 114 winning many area races in the 1960s and early 1970s. He was a long-time member of Waco Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, of 56 years, Roberta; a son, Buddy Allen and two brothers, Rufus Allen and Aaron Allen.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Elmore and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Jennifer Wesson and husband, Allen, Curtis Allen and wife, Lindsey, Miranda Deyton and husband, Aaron; five great-grandchildren, Kane, Kaela, Lane, Colby and Jesse; step granddaughter, Shannon Standish and husband, Randy and son, Landon; brothers, Wayne Allen, John Allen and Bruce Allen and daughter-in-law, Connie Allen.
The family will receive friends at Waco Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 25 from 9:30 am to 10:45 am, followed by the funeral at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow at Ross Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Dr. Harold Fite and Dr. Tim Elmore.
Memorials may be made to Waco Baptist Church, PO Box 297, Waco, NC 28169.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 24, 2019