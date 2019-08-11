|
|
SHELBY: Hays "Benny" Bennett, 63, died Sunday August 4, 2019 in Victoria, British Columbia while on vacation. A native of Cleveland Co., he was born to the late Hays and Doris McBrayer Bennett. He was retired from the DOT as a supervisor for the upper shop. He was the first Eagle Scout of Aldersgate Troop 490 and a former Scoutmaster for his son's Troop 107. He loved the outdoors and fishing, hunting and working on the farm.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Christine Smith Bennett, of the home; son Justin Bennett of Brevard, NC; daughter Crystal Haislip of Hollywood. Md.; his daily companion "Miss Bell" and his grand fur babies Ozzy and Bastion.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday August 11, 2019 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Shelby. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday August 12, 2019 at Flint Hill Baptist Church. Internment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. Rev. Keith Dixon, officiating.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 11, 2019