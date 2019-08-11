Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Flint Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benny Bennett Obituary
SHELBY: Hays "Benny" Bennett, 63, died Sunday August 4, 2019 in Victoria, British Columbia while on vacation. A native of Cleveland Co., he was born to the late Hays and Doris McBrayer Bennett. He was retired from the DOT as a supervisor for the upper shop. He was the first Eagle Scout of Aldersgate Troop 490 and a former Scoutmaster for his son's Troop 107. He loved the outdoors and fishing, hunting and working on the farm.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Christine Smith Bennett, of the home; son Justin Bennett of Brevard, NC; daughter Crystal Haislip of Hollywood. Md.; his daily companion "Miss Bell" and his grand fur babies Ozzy and Bastion.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday August 11, 2019 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Shelby. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday August 12, 2019 at Flint Hill Baptist Church. Internment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. Rev. Keith Dixon, officiating.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now