1/1
Dr. Bernard Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mt. Pleasant, SC- Bernard Chandler Harris, passed peacefully on August 7,2020 at home in Mt. Pleasant SC at the age of 90 years old. Growing up in Kinston NC is where he met, fell in love with and married the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Brinkley Harris. Upon completing undergraduate and Dental School degrees at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, he served an illustrious 24 year career in the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, where he achieved the rank of "full bird" Colonel, practiced oral surgery and served in the Viet Nam conflict. After retirement from the Air Force in 1980 he privately practiced Oral Surgery in Shelby NC for another 15 years. While in Shelby he enjoyed caring for his many patients around the piedmont and playing golf with his many friends every opportunity he could find.
Dr. Harris is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Patricia "Pat" Harris, Daughter Michelle Broadway, Son in law Michael and granddaughter Megan Broadway. His son Craig Harris, daughter in law Raffia and their granddaughter Blakely Hughes, husband Justin and great grandchildren Liam, Nora and Finn and grandson Craig Harris Jr, wife Hayley and great grandchildren Maisy and Foster.
He was preceded in death by his eldest child Bernard Chandler Harris Jr. on August 11, 2019.
The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby NC conducted by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and friends at First Baptist Church Shelby,
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved