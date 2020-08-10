Mt. Pleasant, SC- Bernard Chandler Harris, passed peacefully on August 7,2020 at home in Mt. Pleasant SC at the age of 90 years old. Growing up in Kinston NC is where he met, fell in love with and married the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Brinkley Harris. Upon completing undergraduate and Dental School degrees at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, he served an illustrious 24 year career in the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, where he achieved the rank of "full bird" Colonel, practiced oral surgery and served in the Viet Nam conflict. After retirement from the Air Force in 1980 he privately practiced Oral Surgery in Shelby NC for another 15 years. While in Shelby he enjoyed caring for his many patients around the piedmont and playing golf with his many friends every opportunity he could find.
Dr. Harris is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Patricia "Pat" Harris, Daughter Michelle Broadway, Son in law Michael and granddaughter Megan Broadway. His son Craig Harris, daughter in law Raffia and their granddaughter Blakely Hughes, husband Justin and great grandchildren Liam, Nora and Finn and grandson Craig Harris Jr, wife Hayley and great grandchildren Maisy and Foster.
He was preceded in death by his eldest child Bernard Chandler Harris Jr. on August 11, 2019.
The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby NC conducted by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and friends at First Baptist Church Shelby,
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
