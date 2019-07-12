|
Bernice Marie Morris Vinson, 98 of 120 Powerhouse Road, Lawndale, NC died Sunday July 7, 2019 at the home of her son, Eugene Vinson, in Lawndale, NC.
She was a faithful member of White Oak Springs Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess, Sunday school teacher, church treasurer and choir member.
She was also a member of the Elizabeth Chapter #3 Order of the Eastern Star Clover Hill Lodge. She retired as a cafeteria worker at Burns Middle School in Lawndale, NC.
Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, vacationing, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son Eugene Vinson (Annie L. Vinson), special nephew Stanley Morris of Maryland and daughter-in-law Eva Maedale Vinson of Lawndale, NC; two sisters Ms. Madge Roberts of Kingstown, NC and Ms. Lola M. Mayes (Danny Mayes) of Forest City, NC and brother Mr. John Bynum Morris (Beverly) of Maryland; brother-in-law Mr. Joseph Vinson of Valdese;12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren, 4 great-great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services are Saturday, July 13, 2019, starting at11:30 with reflections and services at 12:00 at First Baptist Church Lawndale 129 Douglas School Road.
Dockery's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 12, 2019