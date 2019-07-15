|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Bertie Spurling Tillman, age 94, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on December 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John Gaston and Lou Ella Warlick Spurling. Bertie was a graduate of Gardner Webb College earning a 2 year degree in Business. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Cherryville where she worked as the church clerk for 19 years. Her family moved to Shelby and became members of the First Baptist Church and joined the Sunday School Class. Bertie was co-owner with her husband of the Tillman's Handy Marts from 1966 until 1994 and then owner of Woodbridge Mini Storage. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and flowers. In addition to her parents, Bertie is preceded in death by her husband Eural Tillman; four brothers, Ellis Spurling, Ralph Spurling, Earl Spurling, and Fred Spurling.
Bertie is survived by a son, Buddy Tillman of Kings Mountain; a daughter, Saundra Porter and husband Don of Cherryville; a sister, Mildred Lee of Concord; a brother, Roy Spurling of Shelby; 2 granddaughters, Dana Gantt and husband Jeff, and Amy Heavner and husband Barry; 4 great grandchildren, Casey Glover and husband Josh, Tyler Gantt, Chase Abernathy, and Ryder Abernathy; and great great granddaughter, Raelie Glover.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on July 15, 2019