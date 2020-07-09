1/1
Bessie Gardner
1935 - 2020
Bessie Lee Gardner, 84, formerly of Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond, Va.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC on August 23 , 1935 and was the daughter of the late Willie Roberts and Carrie Louise Roberts.

The funeral service for Ms. Gardner will be private.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
