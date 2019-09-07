|
SHELBY- Bessie Moree Rivers, age 86, formally of Pageland, SC, died on September 5th, 2019 at her home in Shelby, NC. Born in Chesterfield County, SC on August 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joe C. Moree and Nora Blackman Moree. She was an active member of High Point Baptist Church in Pageland, SC where she enjoyed cooking for the church ministries and serving her community. Along with church activities, she loved to work in her vegetable and flower garden, sewing, and frequent visits to family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Edwin Leon Rivers.
Bessie is survived by two sons, Tim Rivers (Melody), Jack Jordan (Mike); one daughter, Cindy Neason (Doyle); six grandchildren, Billy Jordan, Alyssa Thompson, Jennifer Floyd, Michael Neason, Kimberly Vasquez, Nicole and Kyle Rivers; six great-grandchildren, Lyric Floyd, Guadalupe and Alejandro Vasquez, Emory and Jayden Gilreath; and one great, great-grandchild, Olivia Thompson.
Service will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Kirby officiating, The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00pm until 3:00pm in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Rivers.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 7, 2019