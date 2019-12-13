Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Bessie "Linda" Newton


1932 - 2019
Bessie "Linda" Newton Obituary
Bessie "Linda" Newton, "The Candy Lady", 87 years young, of Gastonia, passed away on December 11, 2019, at the Stanley Total Living Center, Stanley.
She was born February 3, 1932, in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Marvin and Bertha Newton.
She attended Chapel Grove Baptist Church in Gastonia. She retired form Wix Corporation with over 30 years of service. Linda enjoyed making candy for multiple people and organizations especially at Christmas.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Sam Barnette.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawndale.
Mrs. Newton is survived by son, David Mauney Jr. of Taylors, SC; daughters, Malinda Ann Painter of Maiden, NC, Libby Chitwood of Gastonia; sisters, Bryte Parker, Dot Morgan; brother, Steve Newton; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son, Daniel Mauney; siblings, Leona, Bill, Harold, Joe, Nancy, Charlie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209 or Stanley Total Living Center 514 Old Mt. Holly Rd. Stanley, NC 28016.
A guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 13, 2019
