Beth Tarleton Biggerstaff died of cancer Friday, November 6, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her family. A resident of Cleveland County, she was born March 13, 1938 to Harry and Dolly Tarleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Buzz Biggerstaff and her son, Alan Biggerstaff. She is survived by 4 daughters, Leigh Russell, Jill Panther (Dennis), Kate Wall (Chad) and Kathy Biggerstaff. She was lovingly cared for by her daughters during the months of her illness.
In addition to her daughters she is survived by an aunt, Pauline Jones, two sisters, Harriett Miller (Barry), Martha Bridges (Tom), 9 grandchildren, Ashley Blanton (Mitch), Elijah Biggerstaff, Gabriel Biggerstaff, Joey Bridges (Tiffany), Chris Bridges, Adam Powell (Holly), Isaac Powell, Malarie Wall and Micajah Wall. Beth was a loving and generous grandmother and great grandmother, always willing to help and encourage them as well as taking them on trips to Washington, D.C., Williamsburg, VA, Orlando, FL, New York City, NY and Boston, MA, among other trips. Her great grandchildren called her Bethie and were always eager to see her. Her great grandchildren are Bailey Bridges, Zoe and Sylas Blanton, Emma and Kaden Biggerstaff, Brayden Hooper, Allie Biggerstaff, Brantley and Dakota Bridges. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Beth graduated high school at Cliffside and went on to college, graduating from Gardner Webb University. She was a trained medical technologist and managed the lab at Cleveland Memorial Hospital for many years. After her retirement she returned to the lab as a consultant and enjoyed several years in that capacity. Beth was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge, travel and cooking. She loved music and opera. It was her desire to travel the country and Europe and was able to do that on many trips with her cousin Nora Horne. She and her sisters were best friends and had many adventures together.
Beth was a long time member of the Boiling Springs United Methodist Church where she served as chairperson of the Administrative Council, president and secretary of the United Methodist Women, Sunday School teacher and played the piano beautifully. Her faith was strong and because of it she was able to live her last months doing all the things she loved, including making trips to the mountains and one last visit to California to visit cousins.
Her family will miss her very much but will cherish her memory and all she gave to her family always.
The family will receive friends Sunday November 8, 2020 at Boiling Springs Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, NC from 2pm to 3pm under the picnic shelter. The memorial service will follow in the sanctuary at 3pm with Rev. Teresa Blanton officiating. Masks are social distancing is suggested. Online condolences to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
