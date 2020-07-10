I am so saddened to hear of Beth Hamrick's passing. I am presently with my family in Ohio, but had plans to visit George and Beth using social distancing this summer. She was so sweet and such a bright light of sunshine, truly reflecting Christ's love to others. She was always smiling and so caring, with such open hospitality towards others. Her musical talent and involvement in the church are known by many. I fondly cherish our visits and talks together and I will greatly miss her. She will be missed by so many...........but always in our hearts and memories. May George, their daughters Liz and Cathy, son-in-law and grandchildren experience the comfort, peace, love and strength that can come from only our Heavenly Father during this difficult time of deep sadness and in the days, months and years to come. May the family's sweet cherished memories and knowledge of Beth's strong faith help them to press into our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and bring them comfort and peace, knowing that she is now in Heaven in the presence of God and that some day they will all be together again for eternity. My heart goes out to George and the family as they are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless...

Sally Holmes

Friend