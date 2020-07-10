1/1
Beth Hamrick
1932 - 2020
SHELBY - Elizabeth "Beth" Putnam Hamrick, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Atrium Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on April 19, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Avery Jennings and Kathryn Stone Putnam. Beth was a member of First Baptist Church where she was the former president of the Women's Missionary Union. Currently she was the organist at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Beth also taught Vacation Bible School at numerous churches in Cleveland County.

She earned her Bachelor's Degree in teaching at UNC-Greensboro and she taught at a number of schools in Cleveland County. Beth was a member of the Chicora Club Book Club, the Cecilia Music Club and was chairman of their scholarship committee. Her love for teaching and music allowed her to be a private piano teacher to numerous students. Beth enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and being with her family. In addition to her parents, Beth is preceded in death by a sister, Ann Avery Putnam.

Beth is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Wilson Hamrick; two daughters, Liz Hamrick of Charlotte, and Kathy Ritcher and husband Gary of Harrisonburg VA.; two grandsons, Cameron Ritcher of Richmond VA and Douglas Ritcher of Harrisonburg VA

Graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.

Memorials can be made to: First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street Shelby NC 28150

Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 9, 2020
Liz, keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Glenda Wooten
Friend
July 9, 2020
My memories of Beth go back many years to a time my father, Hugh Davis, arranged that I have piano lessons and extend to having lunch at Capernaum Day last year. Time does fly but fortunately these memories linger.
Rhoda and Mark StJohn
Friend
July 9, 2020
Beth brought the presence of God into worship through her music.
Jim Brackett
Friend
July 9, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Beth Hamrick's passing. I am presently with my family in Ohio, but had plans to visit George and Beth using social distancing this summer. She was so sweet and such a bright light of sunshine, truly reflecting Christ's love to others. She was always smiling and so caring, with such open hospitality towards others. Her musical talent and involvement in the church are known by many. I fondly cherish our visits and talks together and I will greatly miss her. She will be missed by so many...........but always in our hearts and memories. May George, their daughters Liz and Cathy, son-in-law and grandchildren experience the comfort, peace, love and strength that can come from only our Heavenly Father during this difficult time of deep sadness and in the days, months and years to come. May the family's sweet cherished memories and knowledge of Beth's strong faith help them to press into our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and bring them comfort and peace, knowing that she is now in Heaven in the presence of God and that some day they will all be together again for eternity. My heart goes out to George and the family as they are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless...
Sally Holmes
Friend
