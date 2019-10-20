Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Casar, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Casar, NC
1944 - 2019
Beth McNeilly Obituary
Beth Parker McNeilly, 75, of Casar, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center in Shelby.
Born on September 16, 1944, in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Haywood Parker and Zora Luckadoo Parker. Mrs. McNeilly was retired from the J. Iverson Riddle Center, Morganton and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, Casar. Through the years Beth has enjoyed camping and hiking, but her main enjoyment was working in her flower garden and reading.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by three sisters, Gertrude Sailors, Christine Seagle, and Jeanette Hoyle.
She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Carl Ramon McNeilly; son, Matthew McNeilly and wife, Donna of Casar; daughter, Carla Peavy and husband Michael of Casar; three brothers, Delbert Parker and Bobby Parker both of Casar and Claman Parker of Hickory; two sisters, Elsie Lou Willis and Margaret Willis both of Belwood; three grandchildren, Kellianne Shuler and husband Billy, Robert Keeter III, and Amber Keeter and fiancé John Ollis; seven great-grandchildren, Kyle Ray, Amelia Shuler, Mollie Shuler, Emmie Shuler, Damien Keeter, Brantlee Keeter, and Paisley Keeter.
The family will receive friends on Monday form 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Corinth Baptist Church, Casar.
The funeral service will be at 5:00 PM on Monday at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Goins and Mr. Claman Parker officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 20, 2019
