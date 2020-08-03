Betty Bell

KINGS MOUNTAIN- Betty Shepard Bell, age 89, formerly of Oak Grove Road, passed away, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Summit Place in Kings Mountain. Born in Greenville County, SC on July 23, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Willie Shepard and Irene Hastings Shepard. She was a long time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she was very active until she was unable to continue attending. Betty was the owner and operator of the Oak Grove Beauty Shop for many years. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, and loved having visitors. She especially enjoyed the Christmas season.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Bell, one son Doug Bell, one grandson Eric Arledge, one brother Bob Shepard as well as two sisters; Jane Jones and Gail Yelton.
Betty is survived by her daughter Sherry Arledge and husband Harold of Brunswick, GA, one grandson Aaron Arledge and wife Anglia of Monroe, GA and three great grandchildren, Avery, Amelia and Eric as well as two sisters; Ellen Hudson and husband Elbert of Bostic, Phyllis Shepard also of Bostic, one brother Jim "Wytle" Shepard of Sweetwater, TN and many loving nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Funeral Service will be held 3:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev, Jason Allen, Rev. Ron Caulder and Rev. Aaron Arledge officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the church.
Memorials may be made to: Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1022 Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Bell.
