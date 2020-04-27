|
|
CHERRYVILLE- Betty Wright Black, age 88, formerly of Crescent Dr. in Cherryville, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her residence on Binwhe Lane in Gastonia. She was born January 9, 1932 in Cleveland County to the late Bonnie and Edna McSwain Wright. Mrs. Black was the last founding and charter member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. With her late husband, she owned and operated Cleveland Appliance and Furniture Company and Betty Black Real Estate. Her last career was as an insurance agent with Metropolitan Life. Betty was a member of the Cherryville Chapter of Eastern Star serving in many positions including Worthy Matron. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb and the ability to make anything grow. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she cherished every moment spent with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Mark Black, Jr.; children, Johnny Black and Jackie Ware; and sisters, Linda Wright and Ruth Cook.
Survivors includer her daughters, Jamie Cain and fiancé, Joe Ashby of Cana, VA, and Sador Black of Kingsport, TN; sisters, Jane Willis and husband Tommy and Cloe Hovis and husband, Duke; grandchildren, Stephanie Wellman and husband, Matthew of Gastonia, John Black IV and wife, Heather of Cherryville, Morgan Cain of Cana, VA, and Maycee Cain of Cana, VA; and great grandchildren, Holden Wellman, Brooklyn Black, Ava Black, Keara Dills, Aiden Dills, Landon Cain, and Ace Cain.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a small graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Terry Champion officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Black Family, c/o Sador Black, 1332 Dupont Dr. Kingsport, TN, 37664.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 27, 2020