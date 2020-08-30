Betty Champion

MOORESBORO- Betty Jean Carter Champion, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Atrium Health -Pineville. Born in Cleveland County on February 7, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Charlie Lee Carter and wife Della Ramsey Carter. She was a long time member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Ray Champion four sisters; Eloise Dysart, Francis White, Virginia Foster, Joyce Hubert and five brothers; Tom Carter, Bud Carter, John Cater, David Cater and Jimmy Carter.
Betty is survived by her son Jimmy Jones and wife Pamela of Cherryville, two daughters; Mary Jane Jones of the home and Edith ""Tiny"" Marie Jones Shelby, one sister, Martha Bridges of Lawndale as well as seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Funeral service service will be held 11 am Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Ervin price officiating, burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 am until 11 am at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to: American Heart Association
PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284.
